Ariana Grande Bids Expletive-Filled Farewell to 2018 and Deletes Sweet Tribute to Ex Mac Miller

Ariana Grande has said “Thank u, next” to many things in her life this year — and now she’s ready to close the chapter on 2018 for good.

Referencing her difficult year, the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer, 25, summarized her feelings by writing on Instagram, “Farewell 2018, you f—.”

“I hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing,” she added in a message to her millions of fans, which she paired with a sideways photo of herself. “Be gentle with yourselves and each other.”

“If we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it thru this one. Thank you for everything,” she continued, adding a black heart emoji.

By Monday, the singer had also deleted a sweet tribute to her ex Mac Miller she had posted on her Instagram Story Sunday, which showed the late rapper playing the piano.

While accepting Billboard’s Woman of the Year award earlier this month, Grande struggled to hold back tears as she touched upon her very tumultuous year, which included Miller’s death and her whirlwind romance with ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.

“I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life,” she said. “I’m not saying that for sympathy, I’m just saying that because I think a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now…and think, ‘She’s really got her s— together,’ Ya know? Like, ‘She’s really on it.’ Like, ‘She’s got it all.’ “

Grande continued: “I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f— I’m doing so yeah, it’s been a very conflicting one.”

Grande and Miller, 26, dated for two years before officially calling it quits in May. Shortly after the pair ended things, Grande and Davidson, 25, began dating. They were engaged less than two months later.

But Grande’s newfound relationship bliss was short-lived when Miller was found dead in September after an accidental overdose. As she struggled to cope with the loss of her ex, her whirlwind romance with Davidson also ended, with the pair calling off their engagement in October.

Grande, who has shared numerous tributes to Miller since his death, has also spoken out about her grieving process.

After being accused by an online troll in November of capitalizing on Miller’s death, the singer penned a dignified response instead of clapping back, writing, “I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and i’m sending you peace and love.”

Opening up about her right to grieve her ex, Grande added that “everything i feel is valid and safe.”

“There is no right or wrong during this period,” she continued.