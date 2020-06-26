"almost 27 :)," the singer captioned the series of photos shared a day before her birthday

Ariana Grande Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Her 27th Birthday

Ariana Grande is singing "Thank U Next” to 26 and going Instagram official with her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, to celebrate her special day.

On Thursday, a day before her birthday, the "Stuck with U" singer shared a gallery on Instagram, featuring pics and videos of her pups, a childhood photo and a sweet image of herself cuddling with her Los Angeles real estate agent boyfriend.

"almost 27 :)," she captioned the series of photos.

Gomez and Grande have been dating since January and are social distancing together in her L.A. home, an insider previously to PEOPLE.

“Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days,” the source said. “One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

Back in May, the couple made their first official appearance together in the music video for her duet with Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U."

In the video, Grande and Gomez sweetly dance and hug one another, Gomez romantically twirling her and flashing big smiles as they looked at one another.

In the video, Grande spoofs a Weather Channel reporter as Gomez simulates raindrops by holding a shower head above her.

On Friday, the singer received birthday wishes from her manager, Scooter Braun, who teased a surprise for the pop star. "Working on something special for my sister.. the queen @ArianaGrande. Happy birthday!! Love you," tweeted Braun, 39.

Bieber also celebrated Grande's birthday with a simple tweet that read, "Happy birthday @ArianaGrande."

In July 2019, the Grammy winner opened up to Vogue about growing up and finding her footing in adulthood, telling the magazine that she hopes to one day "evolve" into a "fearless version" of herself.

"I have this idea of what I’d like to be," she said at the time. "I can see this stronger, amazing, fearless version of myself that one day I hope to evolve into. Sometimes I try to be that for my fans before I actually am that myself. I think I’ve been avoiding putting in the work."

As an early birthday gift to herself, Grande bought a picturesque new California estate earlier this month. The Los Angeles Times reported that the artist purchased the newly built Hollywood Hills home for a cool $13.7 million.

The ultra-modern property, in the Hills’ Bird Streets neighborhood, was designed by Los Angeles–based firm iDGroup and features canyon and ocean views. A 10,000-square-foot space, the place also includes floor-to-ceiling windows lining the lower entertainment level and pocketed walls that open up to an infinity pool in the outdoor space.