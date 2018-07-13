#Blessed!

Ariana Grande just answered pop fans’ prayers, dropping the music video for her sexy, empowering new single “God Is a Woman” — which includes a surprise monologue from her pal Madonna.

Throughout the epic video, Grande serves cosmic vibes, bathing in a pool of paint, sitting atop a globe and weathering an onslaught of insults (“bitch,” “fake,” “annoying,” “slut,” “hoe,” “stupid”) from men.

Then, at the 2:24 mark, Madge — or rather, her voice! — appears, like manna from heaven.

The queen of pop portrays the voice of God, reciting scripture from Ezekiel 25:17: “And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my sisters. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon you.”

A follow-up to “No Tears Left to Cry,” “God Is a Woman” is the second single off Grande’s upcoming fourth studio album, Sweetener, due Aug. 17.

Grande, 25, and Madonna, 59, have been friends for years. The young pop star took the stage with the icon on her Rebel Heart Tour, then later performed at a fundraiser for Madonna’s Raising Malawi charity.

And Grande hinted at their latest collaboration on Wednesday, tweeting “thank you @madonna … u know why” alongside a throwback photo of the pair.

Grande isn’t the only one celebrating the release of her latest single. On Friday, her fiancé, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 24, took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

“GIAW music video and my wisdom teeth are out now,” the comic quipped, captioning a photo of his bandaged jaw.

Earlier Friday, Davidson praised Grande’s latest release on Instagram, commenting, “YUM YUM YUM” on a topless photo of Grande in a pool of paint.