Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Grammy Five Months After Awards: 'Really Glad I Checked the Mail'

She wanted it, and she got it — finally!

On Tuesday, Ariana Grande took to social media to show off her first Grammy award … five months after the show.

In an Instagram post, Grande — wearing a diamond hair band, earrings and necklace — holds her engraved gramophone trophy for pop vocal album of the year for Sweetener she won back in February.

“really glad i checked the mail,” the pop star, 26, captioned the shot, joking she received it via the postal service.

The photo appears to have been taken by Grande’s ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, whom she name-dropped in her No. 1 hit “thank u, next.” (In a similarly quippy Instagram post, Alvarez wrote: “hey @arianagrande sick AYSO [American Youth Soccer Organization] soccer trophy!”)

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, congratulated the singer on Instagram, revealing he recently delivered the trophy to his client.

“This right here is family. I couldn’t have been prouder this week to deliver this one her very first Grammy. There is no one more deserving and this is truly the first chapter of her epic story. She is an icon living and is exactly who she claims to be,” Braun captioned their photo together with the gramophone.

Braun added: “Yes she is now and forever more Grammy award winner @arianagrande but to me she is simply Ari… one of the strongest people I know with a heart of gold. Proud of you Ari!! Love yah.”

Grande was not in the audience at the Staples Center at the 2019 Grammys on Feb. 10 because she memorably boycotted the show.

Just three days before the awards, Grande — who was expected to perform — revealed she decided to skip the Grammys because of a disagreement with producer Ken Ehrlich and his team.

At the time, Ehrlich said in an Associated Press story that Grande, after a month of negotiating, “felt it was too late for her to pull something together” for the show.

Grande quickly clapped back on Twitter, claiming the producers would not agree to any of the songs she wanted to perform. (Grande’s acclaimed album thank u, next — which includes the hits “break up with your girlfriend i’m bored” and “7 rings” — dropped two days before the Grammys.)

i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

“i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more,” Grande tweeted on Feb. 7.

After it was announced the “breathin” singer had won the best pop vocal album honor, Grande shared her excitement on Twitter.

i know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things …. but fuck ……. 🥺 this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 10, 2019

“i know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things …. but f—,” she tweeted about the honor. “This is wild and beautiful. thank you so much.”