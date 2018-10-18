Ariana Grande is diving into work after calling off her months-long engagement to Pete Davidson.

“She’s staying strong and focusing on work right now, but her friends and family are definitely worried about her,” a source tells PEOPLE about the singer, days after the breakup was confirmed on Sunday.

Grande, 25, returned to work on Tuesday, performing “The Wizard and I” during the final taping of Wicked’s 15th-anniversary special, which will air on NBC later this month. At the event, which also marked her first public appearance post-split, the pop star was without her 3-carat, $93,000 engagement ring and had covered up her “Pete” finger tattoo.

The pair ended their engagement nearly five months after the Saturday Night Live star, 24, proposed in June, just weeks after they began dating following Grande’s May breakup from rapper Mac Miller, who died in September of a suspected drug overdose. He was 26.

“Ariana’s been through a lot and emotionally things have been so up and down for her this year,” the source says, adding that the demise of their engagement has “been really hard for both of them.”

Though the breakup is still fresh, the possibilities of a reconciliation are not entirely ruled out.

“They’re very unpredictable,” the source says. “It’s over for now but in a few days it wouldn’t be shocking to see them all over each other again.”

On Wednesday, Grande revealed she plans to take an Internet hiatus following her newly single status. “It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Davidson may be taking time away from work before SNL is scheduled to return on Nov. 3.

The comedian was previously scheduled to perform at Temple University in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, but canceled at the last minute; Adam DeVine was booked as a replacement. “Unfortunately, Pete Davidson will no longer be able to do our homecoming show due to personal reasons,” the school announced in a statement.

After news of their separation, Davidson was spotted for the first time in New York on Wednesday, when he was photographed arriving to his mother Amy’s house.