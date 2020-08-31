She is trailed by Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez with 193 and 190 million followers, respectively

Ariana Grande Becomes First Woman to Reach 200 Million Followers on Instagram

Ariana Grande has a boatload of fans!

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old singer became the first woman to reach 200 million followers on Instagram. She is trailed by Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez with 193 and 190 million followers, respectively.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo was the first person to ever reach 200 million on the popular social media platform. He now sits at 237 million.

Her pal and collaborator Lady Gaga congratulated Grande on Saturday for the accomplishment — ahead of their performance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

"[Congratulations] to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! You're a queen! Wear that crown! 💕💕💕🧚‍♀️🧜‍♀️" Gaga shared.

It was a big weekend for Grande, as she joined Gaga on stage at the VMAs for their debut performance of their hit single, "Rain on Me." The duo later won the award of the night for best collaboration on the track.

"This means the world," Gaga, 34, said as she accepted her award from Jaden Smith. "Ariana and I really connected through this song."

"Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters," she added. "Girl, this is for us. We both been through some s— together, but we were willing to share that with each other. Ari, I love you."

Grande later shared a post on Instagram thanking Gaga for collaborating with her.