Ariana Grande Performs for First Time Since Mac Miller's Death and Calling Off Her Engagement

Ariana Grande has made her triumphant return to the stage.

On Monday night, NBC aired A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway. As part of the pre-taped special, Grande, 25, performed a very impressive rendition of “The Wizard and I” in front of many of the musical’s biggest fans.

The performance marked Grande’s first time back on the stage since her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose in September and she and ex-fianceé Pete Davidson called off their engagement in mid-October.

Wearing a strapless green top, black pants, and her trademark black thigh-high boots, Grande seemed happy and relieved to be back on stage, as she belted the tune while audience members sang along. She also showed off her Elphaba-inspired green sparkly nail polish, lipstick, and eyeshadow.

This will give you CHILLS! @ArianaGrande slays her performance of “The Wizard and I”. #Wicked15 pic.twitter.com/zGWQiZvIfe — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) October 30, 2018

At the event, which also marked Grande’s first public appearance post-split, the pop star was without her 3-carat, $93,000 engagement ring and covered up her “Pete” finger tattoo.

Grande’s involvement with the anniversary special was not always certain.

A day after her confirmed split from Davidson, 24, the “Successful” singer showed that she was focusing on her work in the wake of their breakup, sharing a photo of her Wicked rehearsal script.

“Honored to be included in the celebration of 15 years of my favorite musical of all time,” Grande captioned the photo, adding, “wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe” alongside a green heart emoji. But hours before the final taping took place, Grande skipped the final dress rehearsal.

She later shared a post to Instagram where she explained that returning to work hasn’t been easy. Still, she was determined not to let anything get in the way of her attending the show’s final taping.

“Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!” Grande captioned the since-deleted photo. “Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d— finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.”

And just last week, Grande opened up to her fans on Twitter and explained that music has helped her cope with the difficult time in her life.

“It fixes everythin [sic],” she tweeted after a fan commended her passion for music.

“it ain’t work when u love it r u kiddin !” she also wrote on Twitter after a fan praised her hard work. “i’m the luckiest girl in the world to be able to do this s— n express myself n heal this way …. my lifeline tbh thank U for listening n allowing this to be my life”

In late September, it was confirmed that Grande would be living out one of her dreams by joining original Wicked stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel as well as the musical’s current Broadway company and the Pentatonix for NBC’s celebration of the show’s 15th anniversary, A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway.

“One of my dream roles is to play Elphaba,” Grande once gushed in an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, in which she sang “What Is This Feeling” with Seth McFarlane. “I would do it tomorrow. I’d cancel my whole s—. That’s my dream.”

Grande is an alum of both Broadway and NBC televised live musicals, having starred in Jason Robert Brown’s 13 on stage back in 2008 and Hairspray Live! in 2016.