Ariana Grande Raves About Jim Carrey After Filming Kidding Guest Spot: 'This Was a Dream'

Ariana Grande will be making a guest appearance on the upcoming second season of Showtime’s Kidding, and the experience of working with one of her idols Jim Carrey appears to have been a dream come true.

In a touching social media post on Wednesday, the “Break Free” singer, 26, raved about the actor — writing about their time together in a long caption of a photo of herself and Carrey hugging on set.

“There aren’t words,” wrote Grande. “I’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice.”

“Thankful for the most special experience of my life,” Grande said. “Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. Actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined.”

Grande went on to call Showtime’s Kidding “hilarious and deeply moving.”

Her role on the show is unknown, but Grande’s photo showed her wearing a set of wings. She called the part a “tiny appearance.”

“This was a DREAM of an experience,” Grande wrote. Thank you, thank you, thank you Jim and thank you [Kidding creator Dave Holstein] for having me.”

“I have so much more to say but words actually can’t …. cover it,” she gushed.

Grande has long spoken out about her love for Carrey, even admitting that her first AOL Instant Messenger name was jimcarreyfan42 when she was in fourth grade.

Back in June, she got a tattoo of a famous quote inspired by her favorite Carrey movie, The Truman Show.

She’s also met Carrey before, video of which fans shared on social media on Wednesday.

Oh, and in April, the two had an exchange on Twitter when Grande opened up about her appreciation for Carrey’s candid quotes about depression.

“I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression,” he wrote Grande on Twitter, after she shared images of his comments on Instagram. “A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the ‘Deep Rest’ concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer.”

.@ArianaGrande I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression. A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the “Deep Rest” concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter! pic.twitter.com/BiMa6KHYb6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 22, 2019

Grande has been picking up more and more acting roles recently, including a role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming movie adaptation of the Broadway musical, The Prom.

She’s currently in between stops on her Sweetener world tour, in honor of the two most recent albums she’s released — Sweetener and Thank U, Next.

Grande’s schedule has been so busy, she might miss the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

Though she’s scored 10 nominations, tied for the most of any artist this year, Grande has tour stops in Paris the day before and after — something that may prevent her from making it to the Los Angeles awards show.

Even if she doesn’t make it, Grande is appreciative of the honor. “Thank u so much @vmas,” she tweeted after the nominations were announced.

Meanwhile, Showtime’s Kidding — which premiered last fall — marked the first time Carrey returned to television since starring in the sketch comedy series In Living Color from 1990-1994.

On the show, the actor, painter and screenwriter portrays a lovable and kind Mr. Rogers-like television character called Mr. Pickles who uses puppets to teach wisdom and lessons to impressionable young minds.

When Mr. Pickles goes through a personal crisis, he starts slowly breaking down, and his producers start worrying that his precarious mental state will destroy Mr. Pickles’ image.

Season 2 of Kidding is expected to return this fall.