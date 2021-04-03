"Thank u so much for being u," Ariana Grande captioned photos of the couple, who got engaged in December

Ariana Grande Calls Fiancé Dalton Gomez 'My Heart, My Person' and Shares Trio of Romantic Photos

Ariana Grande has nothing but love for her fiancé Dalton Gomez.

On Saturday, the "Positions" singer, 27, shared a trio of cuddly photos with the real estate agent, 25. In one image, Gomez smiles while Grande wraps her arms around him, while in another the engaged pair share a moonlit embrace.

"!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u," she captioned the romantic snaps.

The sweet tribute came about a month after the couple was spotted on a rare date night in Los Angeles. The pop star and Gomez, who got engaged in December, often keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

"He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private," a source previously told PEOPLE.

The Voice coach and her now-fiancé began dating last January, and their relationship got serious while quarantining in New York City amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gomez eventually headed back to Los Angeles for his job and Grande took a big leap by joining him on the West Coast.

"It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance," a source previously told PEOPLE. "She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy."

The real estate agent ended up inspiring Grande's sixth studio album Positions — and months after the album's release, the Grammy winner posted photos announcing their engagement.

"Forever n then some," Grande captioned the big reveal.

Her family is also "very happy" about their engagement, an insider previously told PEOPLE.