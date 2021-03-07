Ariana Grande and Her Fiancé Dalton Gomez Enjoy Date Night in L.A.

Ariana Grande and her fiancé Dalton Gomez made a rare public outing this weekend.

The couple, who got engaged in December, had a dinner date at FIA restaurant in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, dressed down for the occasion. The Positions singer sported an oversized brown jacket and the real estate agent wore a purple sweater.

The pair wore matching white face masks as they ducked out of the restaurant.

Grand and Gomez rarely step out, preferring to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

"He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private," a source previously told PEOPLE.

The pop star and her now-fiancé began dating in January and started quarantining in New York City in March amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gomez eventually headed back to Los Angeles for his job and Grande took a big leap by joining him on the west coast.

"It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance," the source said. "She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy."

Image zoom Credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram (2)

The real estate agent inspired Grande's sixth studio album Positions. The romantic project became her fifth sixth album to top the Billboard 200 chart.

Months after the album's release, the Grammy winner posted photos announcing their engagement. "Forever n then some," Grande captioned the big reveal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Excuse Me, I Love You star's family is equally excited about their engagement, an insider previously told PEOPLE.