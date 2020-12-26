Ariana Grande Shares Cuddly Christmas Photo with Her Fiancé Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is feeling the holiday spirit with her fiancé Dalton Gomez.

The "34+35" singer shared a cuddly photo with her new beau on Christmas day, captioning the Instagram post, “merry :).”

Grande, 27, also posted images from her Christmas celebrations with mom Joan, brother Frankie and some close friends.

On Christmas Eve, she tweeted out well wishes to her fans for the holiday. "Sending so much love. I hope u all have the warmest, cosiest, healthiest holiday possible this year," Grande wrote. "Whether you're with your loved ones in person or virtually, I hope u are able to be present & feel so much love ! 🤍🤍🤍 ."

"Thinking of u all, please stay safe 🤍🤍 & love u," she concluded.

This is Grande’s first Christmas with Gomez after the pair got engaged last week.

"Forever n then some," she captioned her post announcing the engagement on Dec. 20, including a close look at her new ring.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them," a source told PEOPLE following the news. "Both sets of parents are thrilled."

Previously, a source confirmed that the couple had been dating since January and even socially distancing together in her Los Angeles home amid the pandemic.

"Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton," the insider said in March.