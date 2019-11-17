'Devastated' Ariana Grande Says She's Feeling '10 Times Worse' as She Cancels Show Amid Illness

Ariana Grande‘s health battle has taken a turn for the worse.

One day after the 26-year-old singer, who is currently performing on her Sweetener World Tour, shared candid posts on her Instagram Stories that she had been feeling very sick, she revealed that she would have to cancel her show in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday night.

“I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow,” she said in the video. “I’m not really sure what’s going on. But, I, unfortunately, don’t think I will be able to push through tonight. I am so sad and sorry. I’m so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded.

“I’m just really devastated,” she added. “Thank you for understanding and sending love. I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry.”

The singer also shared a video of herself using a steamer to help her breathe regularly.

On Saturday, Grande let her viewers know that she has been feeling sick for “over three weeks at this point.”

“Hi my loves. So I’m still very sick,” she said. “I’ve been sick since the last London show. I don’t know how its possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay it’s just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show. I am seeing my doctor and trying my v best to get better for tomorrow’s show.

“The last thing I would ever want to do is cancel a show at this point with so few left,” she continued. “I’m truly cherishing every moment of this…I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out. Please take this as a gentle heads up…I don’t want anyone to feel blindsided tomorrow if God forbid I can’t make the show happen.”

Grande also shared multiple videos of herself explaining her current condition.

“Hi everyone so I have a quick health update, I just finished my show in Charlottesville and I’ve been sick since the last show in London,” she began. “I’ve been coughing and had this like crazy sinus infection thing that has not gone away for a really long time. I haven’t been able to really get better and tonight during the show tonight my head was really splitting and heavy and my glands really hurt and I’m trying to figure out what’s going on.”

The “7 Rings” singer said she will be visiting a doctor to try and learn more about her current condition.

“I’m scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point,” Grande added.

The artist went on in another clip that all “bulls—t health stuff aside,” she wanted to share how “grateful [she is] from these shows and how special this has been and how much [she’s] looking forward to the rest of it.”

“I’m going to cherish these memories with you guys because they’re really beautiful and that’s why I’m really mad I can’t get better because I really don’t want to cancel anything because I’m really cherishing all these last moments together,” she said, before ending the video with ” I love you.”

Grande’s next show is scheduled for Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia.