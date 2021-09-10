Ariana Grande Excitedly Freaks Out Hearing Her Song in Gossip Girl Reboot: 'Had a Heart Attack'

Ariana Grande said she watched the original Gossip Girl "religiously growing up" and was ecstatic to hear one of her songs on the HBO Max reboot's soundtrack

Ariana Grande recently had a full-circle fan moment while catching up on a favorite TV show.

The Grammy winner, 28, told Allure in the magazine's October 2021 issue, all about her new beauty line, taking one moment in the interview to geek out on the new Gossip Girl reboot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the interview, out Friday, Grande said she was binge-watching the HBO Max teen drama when she was pleasantly surprised to hear her song "Positions" play for a pivotal moment in the first episode as Kristen Bell's narrator voice made her triumphant return to the franchise.

"Excuse me! Does anyone want to warn me when f------ titles are going to come in and Kristen Bell's voice is going to start saying Gossip Girl stuff and my song's going to be in the background?" she recalled of her reaction. "Does anyone want to just warn me? Because I had a heart attack."

"You know, like, I was a young girl watching Gossip Girl religiously growing up. And then I'm sitting here..." Grande added. (Way back in 2012, the pop singer tweeted, "Chuck and Blair forever," a nod to characters from the original series.)

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The second half of Gossip Girl's season 1 resumes on HBO Max in November, and the streaming service recently announced that the show is renewed for a sophomore season, according to Variety.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Gossip Girl cast and creators discussed why it was a "necessity'" to have Bell return to serve as the voice of the all-knowing Gossip Girl. Showrunner Joshua Safran even told the outlet that creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage previously said they wouldn't do the reboot if Bell had declined.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Says She Loves Ariana Grande as New Coach of The Voice: 'She's Very Funny'

"It wasn't really a conversation, Josh and Stephanie were like, if she doesn't want to do it, let's all walk away," said Safran. "We went up to her and she was like, 'Of course I want to do it.' And then, yeah, there's no Gossip Girl without Kristen. I mean, it's not just the voice, it's her whole being."