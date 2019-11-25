Ariana Grande Falls Onstage During Florida Concert: 'Things Were Going Too Well'

Ariana Grande has no tears left to cry after falling onstage at her Tampa, Florida, concert on Sunday — but only because she’s having too much fun laughing at herself.

In a video of the moment captured by a fan and shared to Twitter, the star, 26, can be seen strutting across a table wearing over-the-knee platform boots with a stiletto heel while performing her second song of the evening. One misstep, though, sends her tumbling into the arms of a backup dancer, who catches her from below.

As seen in the video, Grande laughs the fall off before continuing with the song and the rest of her choreography.

After the show, Grande retweeted the video of the moment and wrote, “oh my. at least i still made the button. i’m crying. things were going too well.”

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Grande addressed the crowd about the fall later on in the show, laughing it off once again.

“Thank you for making me feel loved when I fell earlier,” she reportedly said. “I had to fall. It’s been 87 shows and I haven’t fallen yet, so it had to happen.”

The performance at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Sunday came six months after originally being scheduled for May, when Grande had to postpone due to an illness.

Grande, who has been on her since March, recently returned to the stage after being forced to cancel her Lexington, Kentucky, show earlier this month after another bout with an illness.

“I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow,” she said in a video shared to her Instagram Story on Nov. 17. “I’m not really sure what’s going on. But, I, unfortunately, don’t think I will be able to push through tonight. I am so sad and sorry. I’m so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded.”

“I’m just really devastated,” she added. “Thank you for understanding and sending love. I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry.”

Grande is set to wrap her “Sweetener” world tour with two final performances at the Forum in Los Angeles on Dec. 21 and 22. In response to a fan who tweeted that she was going to miss Grande once the tour ends, Grande wrote, “nah u have to chill. love u so so much. what a f—in year.”