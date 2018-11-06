Ricky Alvarez Reacts to 'Thank U, Next' as Ex Ariana Grande Jokes 'Sorry You Got the Worst Line'

Ariana Grande released a breakup anthem for the ages on Saturday, mere minutes before her former fiancé Pete Davidson was due to hit the airwaves on Saturday Night Live. But the comedian wasn’t the only one referenced on “Thank U, Next.” She also shouted out a host of former flames including Ricky Alvarez, whom she dated for a year beginning in 2015. On Monday the dancer posted a funny (and sweet) video to his Instagram story in response to the namecheck.

The humorous portion of the clip starts with Alvarez, 26, listening intensely to Grande’s new track. Then the camera zooms in for a startling close up as she sings the line, “Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh.”

Atualização de Ricky Alvarez em seu Instagram Stories. #ThankUNext pic.twitter.com/CqvECvoXK9 — Ariana Grande Access (@AGAMediaBR) November 6, 2018

Then he got sincere by posting a text panel reading “Nothing but gratitude,” with a black heart emoji. He even threw in a musical compliment: “Thank you, next… (those songs are fire tho… you’re welcome).”

Ricky Alvarez and Ariana Grande John Shearer/Getty

Grande, 25, saw the message and reshared it on her own Instagram Story — with some crucial commentary. “Oh for sure … ty next,”” she wrote. “HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAH IM SORRY U GOT THE WORST LINE. It was meant v lovingly.”

Ricky Alvarez/Instagram

Ariana Grande/Instagram

A fond meditation on her past romances, “Thank U, Next” begins by reviewing her time with Alvarez, rapper Big Sean, Davidson and musician Mac Miller (born Malcolm McCormick, who died on Sept. 7 at age 26.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel,” she sings.

“One taught me love / One taught me patience / One taught me pain / Now I’m so amazing,” she continues before the chorus: “Thank you, next / Thank you, next / Thank you, next / I’m so f—ing grateful for my ex.”

Mentioning that she only wants to walk down the aisle once, Grande offers a self-empowerment mantra: “Plus I met someone else / We havin’ better discussions / I know they say I move on too fast / But this one gon’ last / ‘Cause her name is Ari / And I’m so good with that.”

Grande appears to be doing “so amazing.” She’s made a clean break from Davidson — a source tells PEOPLE that their pair “have no contact now” — and on Tuesday was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year. She will be honored at the outlet’s annual Women in Music gala in New York City on Dec. 6.

thank u for this honor @billboard 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 6, 2018

Grande responded to the tribute on Twitter, writing simply, “thank u for this honor @billboard,” alongside her trademark black heart.