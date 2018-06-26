Birthday Girl Ariana Grande Has 'Everything' She 'Ever Wanted' with Fiancé Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande didn’t have to make any birthday wishes this year — the 25-year-old “Into You” singer is feeling pretty content these days with fiancé Pete Davidson by her side.

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11, just weeks after they began dating in May. And it appears Grande’s bond with Davidson is only getting stronger.

“I have no wish,” Grande wrote on her Instagram story on Monday, labeling a picture of her iPhone’s lock screen at 11:11 p.m. — which showed a smiling Davidson. “I have everything I ever wanted. Hi.”

Ariana Grande/Instagram

RELATED: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Rumored New Apartment Has Some Insane Amenities Grande’s birthday is Tuesday, though the former Nickelodeon star celebrated her big day the night before among friends and brother Frankie Grande. She shared videos and photos of her party to Instagram — including shots of multiple small cakes with photos of herself on them ranging from early childhood to present day. Her main cake featured a photo of her as a child with curly hair and a rose in her hair, along with one single candle and the message “Happy Birthday Ariana!” Grande was also spotted out in New York City on Monday with Davidson, with the singer wearing a Louis Vuitton mini skirt with matching cat ears. Splash News

Davidson, 24, made sure to wish Grande a happy birthday just minutes after midnight on Tuesday.

The Saturday Night Live comedian shared a photo of himself carrying the singer on his back, Grande looking happy in the image as she looked over her shoulder at the camera and stuck out her tongue.

“Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed 🙂 i love you sm ☁⚡😍,” Davidson wrote in the caption.

He posted another shot of them soon thereafter, writing, “One more for the queen. Words can’t express what a real f—— treasure this one is 👑.”

Pete Davidson/Instagram

Earlier this month, Davidson confirmed his engagement to Grande while making an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson said. “It’s f—— lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

“It’s so funny to walk down the street because dudes are walking by,” he explained as he reenacted someone tipping their hat to him, adding, “Did you see that Derek Jeter commercial? He’s retiring and everybody tips their hat.”

Davidson revealed his engagement had also inspired others. “Some dude goes up to me and says, ‘Yo man, you gave me hope.’ I was like I didn’t know I was that ugly,” he joked.

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Engaged After Dating for a Few Weeks

The comedian proposed with a dazzling 3-carat engagement ring from Manhattan-based jeweler Greg Yuna, which cost a jaw-dropping $93,000. She was first spotted wearing the pear-shaped diamond sparkler at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango concert on June 2 in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Grande is rejecting those questioning her lightning-fast engagement.

Screenshots captured by fan accounts on Monday showed Grande taking doubting Arianators to task on social media for their negativity towards her new love. In one Instagram comment, she addressed a fan who claimed that Pete Davidson’s raised middle finger in a recent paparazzi photo was intended as a rebuke towards Grande’s loyal legion of fans.

“R u nuTS??????” she, wrote in part. “The PAPS..not YOU……???? ever…??? stop w this s—. please. forreal. i love y’all too much for this. enough w the ig / twitter war thing. it ends now.”