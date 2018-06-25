Ariana Grande is too in love to have time for haters. The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer is rejecting those questioning her lightning-fast engagement to Pete Davidson.

Screenshots captured by fan accounts show Grande taking doubting Arianators to task on social media for their negativity towards her new love. In one Instagram comment, she addressed a fan who claimed that Pete Davidson’s raised middle finger in a recent paparazzi photo was intended as a rebuke towards Grande’s loyal legion of fans.

“R u nuTS??????” Grande, 24, wrote in part. “The PAPS..not YOU……???? ever…??? stop w this sh—. please. forreal. i love y’all too much for this. enough w the ig / twitter war thing. it ends now.”

Ariana addressed some hate/negativity she’s been receiving lately via Instagram: “Enough with the IG/Twitter war thing. It ends now … Stop trying to start s**t. Everything is so beautiful right now. I’m over it.” pic.twitter.com/ZsBThuh3k7 — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaTodayNet) June 25, 2018

Another fan wondered about a lyric in “The Light Is Coming,” Grande’s new collaboration with Nicki Minaj. The line in question, “You wouldn’t let anybody speak and instead,” is a sample from a 2009 town hall meeting with Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Arlen Specter and a constituent clashing over the issue of privatized health insurance.

Ariana explains the “you wouldn’t let anybody speak and instead” line in #TheLightIsComing: “It’s about people & their loud ass opinions making them deaf to others & the light.” pic.twitter.com/KcbEYoeSud — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaTodayNet) June 25, 2018

Grande was quick to clarify the use of the sample on the Pharrell Williams-produced track. “It’s about people & their loud ass opinions making them deaf to others & the light,” she wrote in response.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson out for a walk in New York City on June 25, 2018.

Grande isn’t letting some less-than-pleasant reactions from the public get her down. The happy couple was seen strolling Manhattan hand-in-hand late Monday morning, with Davidson, 24, dressed down in a hoodie and wayfarers, while the singer opted for a Whitney Houston t-shirt and thigh-high boots — with sky-high heels!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson out for a walk in New York City on June 25, 2018.

Young and in love (with a new album, Sweetener, on the way) Grande might have another reason to smile.

In a since-deleted tweet on Friday, which was first reported on by Bossip, the pop star gave a very revealing answer when asked by a fan “how long Pete is.”

While the fan quickly clarified they meant to ask how long Grande’s Sweetener interlude dedicated to Davidson is, Grande couldn’t resist including a bit of a wink-wink, nudge-nudge aside in her response.

Ariana Grande's tweet, presumably about Pete Davidson's penis. Ariana Grande/Twitter

“Like 10 inches? …oh f—…i mean…like a lil over a minute,” the “Love Me Harder” singer wrote, letting her fans in on Davidson’s big secret.