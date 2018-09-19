Ariana Grande Gets Emotional on Walk with Pete Davidson in NYC as Couple Opts to Skip the Emmys

Pete Davidson is by Ariana Grande‘s side as she heals from a difficult year.

On the same day the singer’s team told PEOPLE exclusively Grande was skipping the Emmy Awards, the star was photographed out and about on Monday with her comedian fiancé, whose show Saturday Night Live picked up multiple awards at the annual event.

The “God Is a Woman” singer, 25, appeared to be emotional while strolling through Manhattan with Davidson, 24. Wearing thigh-high boots and an oversized sweatshirt, Grande held tight onto her future husband who planted a kiss on her head.

On Sept. 7, Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose at 26 years old. The entertainer has also opened up about coping with anxiety and PTSD after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500 in a terrorist attack at the Manchester show of her Dangerous Woman Tour on May 22, 2017.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her team told PEOPLE in a statement on Monday. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

On Tuesday, Grande looked to be in happier spirits as she enjoyed a day out with her friends and was seen frolicking in the rain.

One day after news broke of the rapper’s death, Grande paid tribute by simply sharing a black-and-white photograph of the musician on her Instagram account before elaborating further last Friday with another post.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she captioned a sweet video of the former couple laughing together. “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do.”

“you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. Rest,” her note concluded.

In August, Davidson opened up in a rare interview about his whirlwind romance with Grande, whom he met for the first time on SNL several years ago. After just a couple weeks of dating, Davidson popped the question in June.

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’ ” he told GQ. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’ “

“The universe works in weird ways,” he added. “All I know is that I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”