Ariana Grande Drops Star-Studded 'Thank U, Next' Music Video — and Kris Jenner Plays Her Mom!

Ariana Grande‘s new music video is so fetch!

The pop star, 25, released the music video for her new single "Thank U, Next" on Friday — and it features a slew of celebrity cameos pretending to be characters from teen comedy Mean Girls and quoting some of the teen flick’s most iconic lines from its “Who is Regina George?” scene.

The Hannah Lux Davis-directed visual begins with Grande writing in her Burn Book-inspired journal as she talks about her famous exes Big Sean, whom she described as “so sweet,” Ricky Alvarez, whom she called a “great dancer,” and Pete Davidson, whom she said she would “love u always,” adding, “Sry I dipped.”

And Kris Jenner makes a cameo to portray Regina George’s mom, famously played by Amy Poehler. “Thank U Next bitch!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and momager says at the very end of the video, dressed in a pink tracksuit and proudly recording the ‘Jingle Bell Rock”-esque performance.

Rather than spread rumors about Rachel McAdams’ character, of course, the stars were all are here to gossip about Grande.

“One time on Twitter, I heard Ariana was pregnant, so I got pregnant so we can be pregnant at the same time,” YouTuber Colleen Ballinger (A.K.A. Miranda Sings) begins, the camera panning out to show her growing baby bump. “Turns out it was just a rumor.”

“I heard she’s a lesbian now and dating some chick called Aubrey,” musician Troye Sivan quips. “It’s f—ing sick.”

Original Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett appears to reprise his Mean Girls’ role of Aaron Samuels by quoting one of the film’s most memorable lines. “Ariana Grande told me my hair looked sexy pushed back,” he says, adding, “She’s not wrong!”

And though sometimes the best revenge is to simply smile and move on, Grande felt otherwise. Mean Girls cast member Stefanie Drummond — who played Bethany Byrd in Mean Girls, the student who famously said, “One time, she punched me in the face. It was awesome” — delivers a jab about Grande’s called-off engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who caused an uproar in early November when he poked fun at their breakup on national television.

“Ariana Grande broke off an engagement, so I found a guy to propose to me and I broke off an engagement,” says Drummond directly to the camera.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City before their October split. Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Davidson, 25, and Grande split in October after a whirlwind relationship that began in May. Less than two months after they started dating, they decided to marry, but the singer later called it off because it was too much too soon, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Other hysterical one-liners from the clip include: “Ariana says ‘honest to God, knock me out,’ so I decided to punch myself in the face — it was awesome,” and “I heard if you record her snoring and play it backwards, it sounds like Fantasia.”

Tina Fey’s 2004 comedy is only one film being parodied in the highly anticipated video. She’s also paid homage to 13 Going on 30, Bring It On and Legally Blonde.