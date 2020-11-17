Watch Ariana Grande Transform Into Austin Powers Fembot in '34 + 35' Music Video

"34 + 35" is the second single from Positions, Ariana Grande's sixth studio album

Ariana Grande has gone from pop star to sexy fembot in her latest music video.

In the nearly 4-minute-long video for "34 + 35" released Tuesday, the 27-year-old singer is turned into a gray metallic-fitted machine woman in a laboratory by a white coat-wearing scientist, whom she also plays.

Throughout the video, Grande, as the scientist, eagerly reconstructs her other self into a machine.

After the jarring transformation is complete after several malfunctions, the Grande scientist and her colleagues are transformed into pink fluffy nightgowns as the infamous fembots from Austin Powers, who, as fans of the movie may recall, are destroyed by Mike Myers' iconic character's sexy behavior in the first film.

The music video for "34 + 35" was directed by the renowned Director X.

"34 + 35" is the second single from Grande's sixth studio album Positions, which was released on Oct. 30. The first single, "positions," was released a week prior to the full album along with the accompanying music video directed by Dave Meyers.

The release of Positions came over a year after her record-breaking fifth studio album thank u, next, which debuted in February 2019.

Grande first confirmed her upcoming music project on Oct. 7 with a tweet that read, "Turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven't already / to vote early." Then, a week later, the pop star tweeted, "I can't wait to give u my album this month."

The star teased the name of her first single and sixth studio album on social later in October, sharing a short video of her manicured hand typing the word "positions" on a green backlit keyboard. She also launched two announcements on her website with countdown clocks to Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.