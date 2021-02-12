Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Star in Sultry ‘34+35' Remix Music Video

Ariana Grande previously released a music video for her solo take on the song back in November

Note: Some language and visuals in the video may be NSFW.

On Friday, Grande, 27, released the music video for her "34+35" remix, featuring Megan and Doja, both 25. With each artist decked out in lingerie throughout the clip, the trio get together for a spicy girl's night in.

Grande kicks off the remix — which currently sits in the Top 10 of the Billboard charts — before Doja comes in on the second verse. Megan is then heard towards the middle of the track, where she spices up the song with her own sexy lyrics.

Earlier in the month, Grande teased the new music video, sharing a selfie of trio along with a still from the video.

Grande simply captioned the photo with a white heart, while Megan wrote, "Thee cuties." On Instagram, Doja shared the selfie with the caption, "⏳," adding a silly photo of the singers' eyes.

Prior to that, when she initially announced the remix of the song, Grande posted a video that featured two mystery silhouettes next to her own on an old TV screen.

A day later, Grande revealed that the "Savage" rapper and the "Say So" crooner would be joining her on the track, revealing the single artwork of the three musicians as comic book characters.

Back in November, Grande also released a different music video for her solo take on "34+35," where she transforms herself into one of the infamous fembots from Austin Powers.