Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Pose for a Selfie as They Tease '34 + 35' Video

Three queens, one music video!

Sharing a selfie of the three along with what appears to be a still from the forthcoming music video, the 27-year-old sent fans into a frenzy as they look forward to a new video featuring the three friends.

Grande simply captioned the photos with a white heart, while Megan, 25, wrote, "Thee cuties." On Instagram, Doja, 25, shared the selfie with the caption, "⏳," adding a silly photo of the singers' eyes.

The music video photo plays on the teaser image Grande posted before the remix's release, which features two mystery silhouettes next to her own on an old TV screen. (The single artwork was of the three musicians as comic book characters.)

Doja and Megan added fresh verses to the track released as a single off of Positions.

"Netflix or Hulu? Baby, you choose / I'm up like Starbucks, three pumps, ooh," Megan raps. "This p—y good for ya health, call it superfood / When I'm by myself, DIY like it's YouTube."

"Can we stay up all night? F— a jet lag / You bring your fine ass and overnight bag," Doja raps in her verse. "Add up the numbers or get behind that / Play and rewind that, listen, you'll find that / I want that six-nine without Tekashi."