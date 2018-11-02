Ariana Grande Seemingly Slams Ex Pete Davidson After He Joked About Their Failed Engagement

Ariana Grande is not holding back, seemingly taking aim at ex Pete Davidson.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old “God Is a Woman” singer appeared to take a jab at her ex-fiancé writing on Twitter, “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.”

Moments later Grande tweeted “thank u, next.”

The mysterious diss comes just a few hours after Saturday Night Live released a promo video for this weekend’s episode in which Davidson, 24, jokingly proposed to singer Maggie Rogers.

“Hey Maggie, I’m Pete. You wanna get married?” Davidson says in the clip as host Jonah Hill, 34, cringes while standing in between them.

Rogers, 24, quickly declines and Davidson responds by saying he’s “0-3,” poking fun at his failed relationships.

Davidson previously dated Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David and Girl Code star Carly Aquilino. It is not clear if he was engaged to either.

Grande also quote tweeted the SNL trailer posted by a fan who wrote: “SNL is about to milk their breakup just like they did with the engagement.” Grande simply wrote “.”

Prior to Thursday, things between Grande and Davidson appeared to be very civil.

The two called it quits earlier this month after getting engaged in June after dating for just a few weeks.

“It was way too much too soon,” a Grande source tells PEOPLE. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that the decision to split was a mutual choice, as both the “God Is a Woman” singer and Davidson felt the timing wasn’t right.

The couple’s split comes after Grande has endured a difficult few weeks as she came to terms with the loss of former boyfriend Mac Miller, who died from an apparent drug overdose on Sept. 7. After venting about her emotional exhaustion to her Twitter followers, the star took some much-needed time off.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her team told PEOPLE in September. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Davidson’s SNL skit isn’t the first time the comedian has made a joke about their whirlwind romance.