Ariana Grande Says She 'Did Not Allow' Carole Baskin to Be Included in 'Stuck with U' Video

Don't expect to see Tiger King's Carole Baskin in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's new music video.

On Thursday, just hours before the premiere of "Stuck with U," Grande, 26, revealed that she didn't allow Baskin, 58, to be included in music video after the Big Cat Rescue founder sent in a submission to be featured among clips of fans who are social distancing in their homes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The revelation came when collaborator Bieber, 26, tweeted out a clip of Baskin and her husband Howard dancing to the "Stuck with U" as a way to hype up the music video's upcoming release.

"Tonight. #stuckwithu . He ain’t going nowhere," the Canadian singer wrote alongside the teaser, which shows the feline-loving couple swaying to the track while dressed in matching animal print tunics and a lion-shaped hat.

Grande quickly responded to Bieber's tweet and noted that she did not authorize using Baskin in the official music video, writing, "for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ..... unique."

"anyway, 7.5 hours !" she added, counting down to the music video's premiere.

Grande and Bieber announced their collaboration in early May, sharing that proceeds from the streams and sales of "Stuck with U" will be donated to the First Responder Children's Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the frontlines during the coronavirus crisis.

It's unclear exactly why Grande rejected Baskin's submission for the music video. Reps for Grande and Bieber did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

While she was recently duped into giving an interview, Baskin confirmed that she willingly submitted a clip to be included in the "Stuck with U" music video.

She told TMZ on Thursday that she's not upset her submission was rejected, but actually happy Bieber shared it online and "hopes it doesn't attract too many of the haters who have been bashing us since being misled by Tiger King."

Baskin rose to prominence in March after the premiere of Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, a docuseries centered around big cat lovers across the United States and her feud with zookeeper Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage.

Baskin since expressed her disappointment in the series following its release, alleging in a blog post that she was misled about the directors' intentions and the documentary instead “has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997.”

In April, she told the Tampa Bay Times that she's been receiving death threats since the show's premiere.

“I just feel so angry that people have totally missed the point,” she said, with her husband adding, “There’s almost no way to describe the intensity of the feeling of betrayal.”