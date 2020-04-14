Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and More Join Disney's Star-Studded Social Distancing Singalong

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/AMA2015/WireImage

Be their guest!

Disney announced Monday that a slew of talented artists are joining in on The Disney Family Singalong, a one-hour special event set to air Thursday that will feature celebrities and their loved ones leading a nationwide group karaoke session of their favorite Disney tunes as they stay home amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

Joining the ranks of previously announced artists such as Christina Aguilera, Auliʻi Cravalho and Michael Bublé, are Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and Marcus Scribner.

Lovato is set to join Bublé for a charming duet of the Cinderella classic, “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” while Grande will tackle “I Won’t Say (I’m In Love)” from the 1997 Disney animated feature, Hercules.

Groban is scheduled to perform, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” Criss will sing a rendition of “I Wan’na Be Like You” and Kelly will sing “Colors of the Wind.” Scribner will join in on “The Bare Necessities” while Menken will lend a hand in performing “Gaston” as Fanning welcomes viewers with a special introduction.

The cast of High School Musical is also set to reunite during the upcoming singalong special — including Zac Efron.

According to Deadline, the 32-year-old actor will be joining Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel from their respective homes to perform “We’re All in This Together” from the 2006 Disney movie.

“We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course,” director Kenny Ortega told the outlet. “Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes.”

Ortega added that the group recognizes the singalong is “an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast.” Other Disney stars from Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Zombies will also join in for what is sure to be one exciting performance.

James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney’s Aladdin are also scheduled to reunite for a spellbinding rendition of “Friend Like Me.”

Ryan Seacrest will host the special where classics from The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Toy Story are expected, as are recent hits from Frozen, Moana, and High School Musical.

To help follow along at home, lyrics will be projected while an animated character helps guide viewers through.

The special will also help raise money for Feeding America, an organization that has been using its resources to help provide resources to those affected by the virus.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music,” Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.