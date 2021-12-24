Ariana Grande Deletes Twitter Account, Shares Christmas Wishes on Instagram

The "thank u, next" singer didn't give a reason for the sudden departure from Twitter, but she's still keeping her fans posted

The Sweetener singer appears to have deactivated her Twitter account on Friday, Dec. 24. Grande, 28, didn't announce a reason for the departure, but that didn't stop fans from taking quick notice of her absence.

Grande's name began trending on the social media platform Friday afternoon when her followers realized her account "doesn't exist," according to Twitter. Users showed screenshots of an error message that took over Grande's blank page. "Something went wrong, try again," many screens show.

Fans questioned what the reason for Grande's sudden dismissal was. Some wondered if cyberbullying could be the culprit, or whether Grande wants a fresh social media feed to announce a new project. Whatever the reason, it appears she won't be sending out any updates via Twitter anytime soon.

The Voice coach's social media presence isn't entirely gone, though. Grande was active on her Instagram account Friday. She shared promotional posts for the Netflix film Don't Look Up, which aired on the streaming platform Friday with a song by Grande and "THE SCOTTS" musician Kid Cudi.

In addition, Grande posted a Christmas Eve wish to her followers. "Merry : )" she wrote on a video of the sky, which featured no sound. "Be safe I love you" she ended the note.

Ariana Grande Christmas Credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram

While Grande hasn't revealed too much about the nuptials, which took place at her Montecito, Calif. home, her rep confirmed the wedding to PEOPLE exclusively in May. "They got married," Grande's rep said. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

She shared snaps of the wedding day on Instagram later that month.

Grande let fans into her Thanksgiving traditions this year, too, when she shared some family snaps, including ones with Gomez, on Instagram.