Scooter Braun manages Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, both of whom recently got engaged to their respective partners after just weeks of dating.

With news of Bieber’s proposal to Hailey Baldwin surprising many, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the timing of Braun’s artists getting engaged was coincidental or otherwise. “First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder,” one fan tweeted on Sunday.

But Grande, 25, was quick to defend her manager in a since-deleted response on Twitter, just hours after PEOPLE confirmed Bieber and Baldwin’s engagement.

“You do realize we are human being who love and have lives… right? And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost [about] our health and happiness?” the singer tweeted in response.

“Love is lit. S–t happens. I hope to god it happens to you too. U deserve it,” she added.

Grande commented on another fan’s tweet, once again defending Braun, writing, “He’s wonderful and very human. Always puts his artists’ health and happiness first.”

Braun is overseas in Italy where he attended the wedding of Princess Beatrice’s ex, Dave Clark.

PEOPLE confirmed Grande and Pete Davidson’s whirlwind engagement on June 11, just weeks after they began dating in May.

The Saturday Night Live star proposed with a dazzling 3-carat engagement ring from Manhattan-based jeweler Greg Yuna, which cost a jaw-dropping $93,000. She was first spotted wearing the pear-shaped diamond sparkler at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango concert on June 2 in Los Angeles.

While the engaged couple has been packing on the PDA all over New York City, Grande recently spoke out about a joke her fiancé made about the bombing at her Manchester concert last year.

After Davidson’s Manchester bombing joke resurfaced, she tweeted, “This has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. he uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. we all deal w trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. it was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate.”

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE on Sunday that Bieber and Baldwin’s whirlwind proposal makes sense for the young pair.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” the source said. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”