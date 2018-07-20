Ariana Grande Defends Herself After Fans Question Decision to Include Song Named 'Pete' on Album

Ariana Grande isn’t going to hide her love for fiancé Pete Davidson.

Earlier this week, the “God Is a Woman” singer, 25, posted the track listing for her upcoming fourth studio album Sweetener — and revealed one of the tracks is titled “Pete.”

Several fans questioned Grande’s decision to include the song, but the pop star defended herself by saying she’s just trying to be honest with her work.

“He’s my fiancé. This is my album. I’m an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn’t for you, that’s OK,” she wrote to one fan. “I won’t be offended. Still wishing y’all all the love in the world.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

After getting engaged just weeks after they began dating, Grande and Davidson, 24, have faced naysayers questioning their whirlwind romance.

Earlier this month, the Saturday Night Live star received backlash after he shared a snap of Grande wearing his late father’s FDNY badge.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

“For ur information that’s not just some girl, that’s my fiancé,” Davidson wrote back in a comment screengrabbed by fans and shared on social media. “She’s the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much.”

Grande also defended her quick engagement after Justin Bieber — who is also managed by Scooter Braun — popped the question to Hailey Baldwin just one month after they reconciled.

“You do realize we are human beings who love and have lives… right? And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost [about] our health and happiness?” tweeted Grande after she and Bieber received hateful comments on social media.

“Love is lit. S— happens. I hope to god it happens to you too. U deserve it,” she added.