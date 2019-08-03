Is Ariana Grande Dating Social House's Mikey Foster 10 Months After Pete Davidson Split?

Life is imitating art for Ariana Grande.

The star dropped a new song, titled “Boyfriend,” with Social House at midnight on Thursday, and it appears the singer is also dating one of the band’s members, Mikey Foster.

After Foster posted a sweet tribute to Grande on her birthday in June, fans began speculating the musicians were more than friends.

“Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday 💙,” he captioned a baby photo of Grande. Replied the singer in the comments section, along with a series of emojis: “love u sooooooo much”

Neither Foster nor Grande — who were also recently photographed strolling arm in arm — have responded to the speculation, but a source tells PEOPLE the longtime collaborators have indeed struck up a romance. The Blast was first to report the news.

Reps for the singer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Foster and his Social House bandmate Scootie Anderson are currently on tour with Grande and opened up last year to Refinery29 about working with the star on her massive hit “Thank U, Next.”

Saying the track’s success left him “speechless,” Foster told the outlet that he immediately “caught the vibe” when he walked into the room to create the song with Grande.

“We were all together for that whole time, helping each other get stuff done,” added Anderson, who along with Foster also helped co-write and produce “7 Rings” for Grande.

After a whirlwind engagement and very public split from ex Pete Davidson last fall, Grande jokingly vowed to stay single for 2019.

In a new interview for Vogue‘s August cover story, the pop star called her relationship with Davidson an “amazing distraction” after a difficult breakup with late rapper Mac Miller.

“It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” she told the magazine.