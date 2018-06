In July 2016, Grande and her former backup dancer called it quits after a year of dating. Though Grande and Alvarez rarely addressed their relationship, she opened up briefly about their romance for her May 2016 Billboard cover story. “We’re happy. I’m a very happy girl. I have a healthy life right now, and I think that’s all anyone cares to know. The end,” she told the trade publication.

While that may have been all she had to say in an interview, but she sure did let her lyrics do the talking: her hit “Moonlight” off her Dangerous Woman album was written about Alvarez. “I think it was after their first kiss,” Grande’s longtime friend and writing partner Victoria Monet told Billboard of the track. “He waited to kiss her for a long time, and she was really impressed. He’s such a gentleman, and the song is a great little bookmark of the start of their relationship.”