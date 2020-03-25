Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ariana Grande is “into” someone new.

The pop star has been privately dating Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez for about two months, a source tells PEOPLE.

A Southern California native, Gomez works as the buyer’s agent for the luxury real estate company Aaron Kirkman Group, closing high-profile deals with A-list clients.

Gomez is believed to be the mystery man Grande, 26, was spotted kissing in a Northridge, California, bar in February; TMZ reported on the outing at the time and was the first to confirm Gomez as Grande’s new man.

A second insider tells PEOPLE the two are currently quarantining together at the singer’s Los Angeles home.

“Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self distancing and has been with the same group of people for days,” the source says. “One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

RELATED: Pete Davidson Says He Knew His Engagement to Ariana Grande Was ‘Over’ After Mac Miller’s Death

This is Grande’s first public romance since she ended her engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in 2018, as the source says she was “single for more than a year.”

Despite reports that Grande dated her “Boyfriend” collaborator Mikey Foster of pop duo Social House, the source adds that “she and Mikey never dated.”

Dating rumors first began swirling about Grande and Foster in last summer; then the Grammy winner’s brother, Frankie Grande, opened up about their alleged relationship in September, when he told reporters: “We had a double date night the other night.”

Frankie went on to clarify his remarks in a statement to PEOPLE, saying: “Ariana and Mikey Foster are not in an official relationship, and my comments about our recent hang as friends were not meant to be taken literally.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Spotted Linking Arms with Rumored Flame Mikey Foster During Disneyland Date

Grande was previously engaged to Davidson. She and the comedian began dating in May 2018, after she confirmed she had broken up from the late rapper Mac Miller following a nearly two-year relationship. Grande and Davidson split in October 2018, shortly after Miller died of an overdose.