Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Relationship Timeline: From Dating in Quarantine to Getting Engaged

Ariana Grande is engaged!

The singer, 27, shared the news of her engagement to her fiancé Dalton Gomez on Sunday, posting a series of images on Instagram that included a photo of her new diamond engagement ring.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Forever n then some," she captioned the post.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source told PEOPLE of Grande and Gomez, who is a real estate engagement.

Grande and Gomez's relationship is her first public romance since she ended her engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in 2018.

Below, a detailed timeline of the couple's relationship.

Image zoom Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez | Credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The Beginning

In March, a source told PEOPLE that Grande and Gomez had been dating since January. The pair were previously spotted kissing in a Northridge, California, bar in February; TMZ reported on the outing at the time and was the first to confirm Gomez as Grande’s new man.

A separate insider told PEOPLE at the time that the two were quarantining together at the singer’s Los Angeles home.

“Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self distancing and has been with the same group of people for days,” the insider said. “One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

Image zoom Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"Stuck with U" Music Video

In May, Gomez made a cameo appearance in the music video for Grande and Justin Bieber's hit duet "Stuck with U," which included clips of fans and celebrities practicing social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the video, Grande and Gomez sweetly danced, twirled and hugged as they flashed big smiles at one another.

Image zoom Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez | Credit: Ariana Grande/Youtube

The song was even more meaningful for Grande as proceeds from the sales and streams of "Stuck with U" went towards grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Instagram Official

Grande finally made her romance with Gomez Instagram official in June to celebrate her 27th birthday, sharing a gallery that featured photos and videos of her dogs, a childhood photo and a sweet image of the happy couple.

"Almost 27 :)," she captioned the series of photos.

Raving About Gomez

The singer raved about her now-fiancé back on his birthday in August.

"Hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u," she wrote on Instagram.

Engaged!

Grande, who will be releasing her Netflix documentary Excuse Me, I Love You on Dec. 21, was showered with love from her friends and family after announcing her engagement.

"Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man," her manager Scooter Braun wrote in the comments section.