Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Relationship Photos
PEOPLE confirmed that the pair wed in a "tiny and intimate" ceremony on May 15, 2021
New Beginnings
In March 2020, a source told PEOPLE that Grande and Gomez had been dating since January of that year. The pair quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Big Debut
Though she kept the relationship quiet, Grande debuted her new beau in the music video for her duet with Justin Bieber, "Stuck With U." In the video, the pair sweetly dance together as they social distance.
Instagram Official
In June 2020, the singer quietly made things Instagram official with Gomez, posting a photo of the pair in a slideshow ahead of her 27th birthday.
Super Silly
In honor of Gomez's birthday in August 2020, Grande posted a series of videos and photos of the couple. She wrote alongside the slideshow, "hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u."
Put a Ring on It
The pair announced their engagement in December 2020!
"Forever n then some," the pop star captioned her announcement on Instagram, showing off her unique engagement ring.
Christmas Wish
Days after the big announcement, the pair spent their first Christmas together as an engaged couple.
Family Matters
Gomez joined Grande's family for the occasion.
Going Strong
"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source told PEOPLE of Grande and Gomez.
Packing on the PDA
In April 2021, Grande shared a series of sweet photos with her luxury real estate agent fiancé, captioning the slideshow, "!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u."
Wedded Bliss
Who needs "7 Rings" when you've got wedding rings? On May 17, 2021, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair wed in a "tiny and intimate" wedding ceremony.
"They got married," Grande's rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. "It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Officially Mr. & Mrs.
Say hello to Hollywood's newest husband and wife! Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot on May 15, 2021!
In a photo of the big day shared by Grande, the pair share a kiss as husband and wife.
Swept Off Her Feet
In another, Gomez sweeps his new bride into a romantic kiss as Grande smiles.
XOXO
In a black-and-white shot, the newlyweds embrace and share a smooch.
Straight Out of a Fairy Tale
A source told PEOPLE that Grande and Gomez married at their Montecito, California, home where the two "spend a lot of time."
"It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house," the source said.
Photos posted by Grande show off the home, which was decorated with candles and flowers cascading from the ceiling.