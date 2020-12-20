Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Parents Are 'Thrilled' About Couple's Engagement: Source

"I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!" Joan Grande said

The in-laws couldn't be happier!

On Sunday, Ariana Grande announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez and a source told PEOPLE that their parents are excited for them.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source said of Grande and Gomez, who is a real estate agent.

Grande's mom, Joan, later shared her excitement on Twitter. "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo," she wrote.

The "Positions" singer, 27, showed off her new diamond engagement ring in photos on Instagram. "Forever n then some," Grande captioned the series of images, which included a close look at her massive ring.

"Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man," her manager Scooter Braun commented.

"YAYYYYYY!!!!" added Hailey Baldwin. "So happy for you guys!!"

Image zoom Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez | Credit: Ariana Gomez/Instagram

A source told PEOPLE earlier this year that the couple began dating in January and were social distancing together at her Los Angeles home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton," an insider told PEOPLE in March.

Image zoom Ariana Grande | Credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Then in May, they made their first official appearance together in the music video for "Stuck with U," Grande's duet with Justin Bieber.

The pair made things Instagram official in June when she shared a gallery on the photo-sharing app that featured photos and videos of her pups, a childhood photo and a sweet image of herself cuddling with Gomez.

Grande, who will be releasing her Netflix documentary Excuse Me, I Love You on Dec. 21, recently raved about her now-fiancé on his birthday in August. "Hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) I love u," she wrote.