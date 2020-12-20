Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Parents Are 'Thrilled' About Couple's Engagement: Source
"I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!" Joan Grande said
The in-laws couldn't be happier!
On Sunday, Ariana Grande announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez and a source told PEOPLE that their parents are excited for them.
"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source said of Grande and Gomez, who is a real estate agent.
Grande's mom, Joan, later shared her excitement on Twitter. "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo," she wrote.
The "Positions" singer, 27, showed off her new diamond engagement ring in photos on Instagram. "Forever n then some," Grande captioned the series of images, which included a close look at her massive ring.
RELATED: Ariana Grande Is Engaged! Singer Shows Off Massive Diamond Ring from Boyfriend Dalton Gomez
"Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man," her manager Scooter Braun commented.
"YAYYYYYY!!!!" added Hailey Baldwin. "So happy for you guys!!"
RELATED: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Relationship Timeline: From Dating in Quarantine to Getting Engaged
A source told PEOPLE earlier this year that the couple began dating in January and were social distancing together at her Los Angeles home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton," an insider told PEOPLE in March.
Then in May, they made their first official appearance together in the music video for "Stuck with U," Grande's duet with Justin Bieber.
The pair made things Instagram official in June when she shared a gallery on the photo-sharing app that featured photos and videos of her pups, a childhood photo and a sweet image of herself cuddling with Gomez.
Grande, who will be releasing her Netflix documentary Excuse Me, I Love You on Dec. 21, recently raved about her now-fiancé on his birthday in August. "Hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) I love u," she wrote.
The "7 Rings" singer was previously engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson. They called off their engagement in October 2018.
