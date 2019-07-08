Ariana Grande Explains Her Most Recent Performance Breakdowns: 'Sometimes I Cry a Lot'

Ariana Grande opened up about the struggles of tour life in a sweet letter to her fans on Sunday, after video surfaced of the singer crying her way through performances during her Sweetener World Tour.

The “Break Free” songstress, 26, was seen in a concertgoer’s video breaking down into tears at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, while singing “R.E.M.,” a love song Grande’s fans connect to her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson.

Similar tears were shed on June 12, according to another fan-shot viral video which showed Grande getting emotional before singing the late Mac Miller‘s name in her hit tune, “Thank U, Next,” during a performance at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Miller’s hometown).

During both events, the singer was showered with cheers of support from the crowd, something for which she said in her note on Sunday that she was grateful for.

“I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing a lot … so sometimes I cry a lot!” Grande wrote in an Instagram post which has since been deleted. “I thank you for accepting my humanness.”

“I’m not sure what I did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but I want you to know that it really does carry me through,” she added. “I feel it and I appreciate it. And all of you so so much.”

Grande began her post by explaining that life on tour, is “wild” but that the kindness she’s experienced both on stage and off has helped her immensely.

She wrote: “I’m grateful for the sea of love I have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got. I’m grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world. I’m grateful for my voice and my team. I’m grateful for this music. I’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt, who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out. I’m grateful for the opportunity to sing for thousands of people every night. It’s a dream come true.”

“No matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, I’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what I’ve started,” Grande continued.

The post ended with an inspirational message of hope for those going through similar pains.

“I’m sharing this because I’m grateful and because I want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone,” the Grammy-winning artist said. “It is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time … but I want you to know, you aren’t along and I think you’re doing great. Love you.”

It’s been a complicated few years for Grande, filled with many ups and downs.

In August, Grande released her fourth full-length LP, Sweetener, which tackled some of the emotional pain she felt after the deadly bombing at her Manchester concert back in 2017 and the death of on-again, off-again boyfriend, Miller, who died of an accidental overdose at the age of 26. A month after Miller’s death, Grade and her then-fiancé, Pete Davidson, called it quits.

By February, Grande was back on the charts with her album, Thank U, Next. The hit album brought a string of charting hits, including the title track, “7 Rings,” and “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” Those three songs alone allowed Grande to make history as the second artist – after the Beatles – to have the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following her album success, Grande performances at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (where she won two awards) and served as the headliner for Coachella. And just last month, the star was announced as one of the cast members in Ryan Murphy’s film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, The Prom.

Throughout it all, her loyal Arianators have stayed by her side.

“You guys and my friends saved my life,” Grande told them, upon Thank U, Next‘s release. “I love y’all.”