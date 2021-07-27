Ariana Grande joined Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend for a "sing-a-long" trailer for the forthcoming season of The Voice

Ariana Grande Covers 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' in The Voice Trailer — and Olivia Newton-John Approves!

The Voice is gearing up to welcome its newest coach: Ariana Grande! In a new trailer for the upcoming season, Grande joins her fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend in a campfire sing-a-long.

Grande arrives at the campfire wearing a sparkly dress and sitting atop a moon (unlike Clarkson, Legend and Shelton, who are all in proper hiking gear.)

"Hi guys, sorry I'm late," says Grande, 28, before Shelton replies, "We're just glad you're here."

"So Ariana, I'm not sure you're aware, but we kind of have a tradition," says Clarkson, 39.

"The new coach has to sing us a song around the campfire," adds Legend.

Then, Grande replies, "Oh my God, that's so awkward. I couldn't possibly," before a spotlight appears on her and she starts to belt the lyrics to "Hopelessly Devoted to You" by Olivia Newton-John as Shelton tries to keep up on guitar.

As the coaches join her, wild animals approach the group and listen to their singing, as a bear behind host Carson Daly hits a high note as well.

"The stars are out. Ariana Grande joins The Voice on NBC," Shelton says teasing the new season.

And it looks like Newton-John approves! The legendary star shared a clip of Grande performing on Instagram, writing, "Wow! Love this rendition of Hopelessly Devoted To You ❤️."

At a virtual Q&A for The Voice in April, Shelton spoke about having Grande on the show.

"I'm excited about Ariana joining the show because it's somebody new for me to beat," he said jokingly. "I'm tired of beating John every season — and Nick."

"The easiest defeat of my career was Nick Jonas," he added. "So I'm looking for a challenge. I think Ariana could be a challenge. I'm looking forward to beating her though."

Legend added that he's excited to have someone like Grande on the show.

"Part of the charm of the show is that we keep things exciting and bring different coaches on that will add a new flavor to the mix," he said. "Ariana is one of the most gifted artists in our business today. She is a huge, chart-topping artist with amazing vocal skills. I think so many of our fans out there truly love her, and I think she's going to bring additional fans to the show, a different audience to the show, and I think it's going to be great for all of us."