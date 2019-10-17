Ariana Grande Just Covered Kylie Jenner's Viral 'Rise and Shine' Song

It apparently only takes three words for Kylie Jenner to inspire one of pop’s biggest stars.

The subject of a recent viral meme, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality struck a chord online simply by singing “rise and shine” to her daughter Stormi Webster, 20 months, in a video.

Giving a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters — which includes a vending machine fully stocked with champagne, among other extravagances — Jenner concluded a YouTube clip by showing off her child’s dedicated playroom.

While flipping the light switch on, the 22-year-old sings the morning greeting with a slight sing-song jingle.

Image zoom Ariana Grande and Kylie Jenner Cindy Ord/Getty; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Image zoom Stormi and Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/ Youtube

Ariana Grande turned out to be among those obsessed with the quirky moment, recording her own version of the phrase using a starry eyes filter on her Instagram Story — even asking Jenner if she could sample it in a song.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shows Off Stormi’s Room During Kylie Cosmetics Office Tour: ‘She Is Always Here’

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Instagram

“Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I’m in music video,” Jenner wrote as she reposted Grande’s cover.

While it remains to be seen whether Jenner will end up in one of the singer’s hit songs, she’s enjoying the comical moment for the time being. Not only has the beauty businesswoman changed her Instagram bio to include her newfound catchphrase, but Jenner also used it to promote some of her products.

“Riiise and shiine✨ Behind the scenes shooting my two brand new @kylieskin products. Can you guess what they are? #comingsoon” she captioned a post on Wednesday.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Claps Back at Fan’s Claim She Uses Autotune: ‘I Could Do This in Your Living Room’

Jenner even shared a fan-edited “rise and shine” remix on Twitter, posting it along with four skull emojis.