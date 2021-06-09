"It was such a perfect, beautiful moment," Frankie Grande told PEOPLE of proposing to Hale Leo

Ariana Grande Congratulates Brother Frankie on Engagement: 'Love U Both So So So Much'

Ariana Grande is over the moon for her brother!

The 27-year-old pop star congratulated her big brother Frankie Grande and his fiancé Hale Leon on their engagement, which was exclusively revealed by PEOPLE Tuesday.

"The most beautiful. love u both so so so much," Ariana commented with a string of white heart emojis on Frankie's Instagram post announcing the news.

Celebrating her sibling, 38, and her future brother-in-law, 28, the "Positions" singer sent more well-wishes on her Instagram Story.

"I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know," Ariana wrote, sharing a black-and-white photo of the happy couple on a cake. The singer - a newlywed herself - also posted a photo of her Broadway star and activist brother embracing his actor fiancé with a wide-eyed emoji and a white heart.

Frankie Grande and Hale Leon engagement shoot Credit: Todd Danforth Photography

In other video updates on her Instagram Story, Ariana also showed off beaded bracelets with Frankie and Hale's names, and a behind-the-scenes shot of the beaming couple posing for photos at their engagement celebration.

On Tuesday night, Frankie surprised Hale with an elaborate VR proposal in Los Angeles surrounded by close friends and family.

Frankie, who will be celebrating his four-year sober anniversary on June 16, initially told his groom-to-be they were meeting up with friends to celebrate his achievement a few days early, and then surprised the actor by popping the question.

Ariana Grande Comment Credit: Frankie Grande Instagram

He proposed at the site of one of the couple's memorable first dates: Dreamscape, an immersive VR adventure venue in Los Angeles. The Rainbowthon host worked with the company to create a custom ending to the couple's VR experience, complete with a "Will you marry me?" message and intergalactic virtual fireworks.

"It was such a perfect, beautiful moment," Frankie told PEOPLE of the big moment. "Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy. I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was ABSOLUTELY breathtaking for us both."

In attendance were the couple's closest family and friends, including Frankie's mother Joan and Hale's aunt Carolyn.

The couple met in 2019 at a line dancing bar in Los Angeles, which Frankie playfully called "love at first dance."

"I randomly ended up going to this bar Oil Can Harry's in the Valley and I saw Hale he was dancing on the stage," the host told PEOPLE shortly after they started dating. "He was performing for everybody. He loves to go to Oil Can Harry's he knew all the dances, I was blown away."

Love is in the air for the Grande family, as Frankie's younger sister tied the knot with Dalton Gomez just weeks ago in May.