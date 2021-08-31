Get a First Look at Ariana Grande — and Her 'Thank U, Next' Buzzer! — Coaching on The Voice

"I’m super moved by how brilliant the performers are," the star says in a first look of The Voice's upcoming season 21

Ariana Grande is ready to show The Voice what she's made of.

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look at the new season of the NBC singing competition show, the star, 28, can be seen for the first time in action in the coaches' big red chairs.

While taking part in the blind auditions alongside fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, she says to the camera, "I'm super moved by how brilliant the performers are."

In the clip, Legend, 42, expresses concern about having Grande on board. "Ariana is very talented. It's going to be hard to convince someone to come to Team Legend, but I'm going to make my case," he says.

ariana grande Ariana Grande | Credit: the voice

As Legend is then shown trying to convince a contestant to be on his team, Grande hits her "Thank U, Next" buzzer to get him to stop talking, thus causing the coaches to erupt in laughter.

"I'm proud of you," says Shelton, 45, who explains how he extended an "olive branch" to Grande because she's the "new coach here."

"When I'm not in the mix, I'm trying to help the kid out," he says.

At a virtual Q&A for The Voice in April, Shelton spoke about having Grande on the show.

"I'm excited about Ariana joining the show because it's somebody new for me to beat," he joked. "I'm tired of beating John every season — and Nick."

"The easiest defeat of my career was Nick Jonas," he added. "So I'm looking for a challenge. I think Ariana could be a challenge. I'm looking forward to beating her though."

Last week Clarkson, 39, said on The Tonight Show that Grande and all of the coaches were "gellin."

Last week Clarkson, 39, said on The Tonight Show that Grande and all of the coaches were "gellin."

"I love [Ariana]!" Clarkson said. "We had actually run into each other a couple of times before, but not really like, been able to talk and she so's funny. Like, very witty."

"We've already taped everything up to the lives, and she's hysterical," she continued. "We've never had a coach like her. I've only been there for eight seasons, but in all my seasons, I've never heard a coach talk about vocal health as much, and I'm like, 'I guess we should have mentioned that.' No one's ever mentioned it, and she's really into it."

Ariana Grande The Voice Ariana Grande | Credit: Ariana Grande/Twitter

On filming with a live studio audience once again, Clarkson said that the coaches walk out to set separately with individual introductions, and the crowd goes crazy when Grande makes her entrance.

"'It is literally like BTS has entered the building. They lose their minds," Clarkson said of the audience reaction. "And then Blake has to follow it!"