Ariana Grande is setting the record straight.

Earlier this week, the “God Is a Woman” singer, 25, clapped back at an Instagram commenter who accused her of cheating on ex Mac Miller, 26, whom she split with shortly before dating — and getting engaged to — Pete Davidson, 24.

The social media scuffle began when Grande posted the track list for her upcoming album Sweetener and a commenter took offense to “Pete Davidson,” a new track inspired by her Saturday Night Live star fiancé.

Ariana Grande Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“Pete davidson will be the song i skip all the time,” the commenter wrote in an exchange documented by The Shade Room.

Grande replied: “awwwww boo f—ing hoo,” quipping: “Alexa play Pete Davidson.”

The situation escalated when the Insta user returned to the comments, writing: “Ari cheated on maccccccc.”

Grande immediately shut down the alleged infidelity speculation: “i didn’t but go off. can you like …. go stan someone else? ur boring.”

PEOPLE confirmed on May 9 that Grande and Miller amicably split but will remain friends. The couple — who collaborated on her 2013 single “The Way” — took their romance public in September 2016. They were last photographed together outside Madonna’s star-studded Oscars bash in March and, per Instagram stories, were cozying up at the Coachella music festival just weeks before the breakup news.

“Ariana and Mac officially broke up right after Coachella weekend, but they ultimately struggled for a long time with their relationship, and it was basically over last year,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

On May 10, Grande addressed their uncoupling on Instagram.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande GC Images

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet,” Grande wrote of Miller (real name: Malcolm McCormick) in an Instagram story. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

Just weeks later, on May 21, PEOPLE confirmed Grande was dating Davidson, whom she’d met on SNL a few earlier. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the relationship “just started,” adding that “it’s very casual.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Splash News

Pete Davidson and Ariana GrandeThen, on June 11, PEOPLE confirmed the pair had gotten engaged after just several weeks together. “It’s a recent engagement,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time.”

Not long after the engagement news dropped, Miller opened up about his ex’s new romance.

“I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress, and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple,” the rapper said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio.