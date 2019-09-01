Ariana Grande Claps Back at Fan's Claim She Uses Autotune: 'I Could Do This in Your Living Room'

Image zoom David Becker/Getty

Ariana Grande is reminding fans that she can sing live anywhere.

The pop star recently clapped back at a fan who claimed she autotuned one of her live performances after she shared a video of herself of one of her tour stops. In an interaction captured by Comments by Celebs, one fan commented that Grande did not sound like she was performing live.

“It sounds like autotune and probably not live,” the fan wrote. “I mean you are a great singer and I love your voice and songs but this doesn’t sound live.”

Soon, the “7 Rings” singer responded, writing that she’s able to sing 30 or more songs a night without autotune.

“Naw with all due respect, I could do this in your living room for you, fam,” she wrote back. “With no sound mixing or help at all. I could do it on broadway (and did). I can do it in the shower. in the car. it’s my gift / it’s why i’m here.”

“I sing 30+ songs a night. Every word. it’s my thing. let me shine like damn,” she added.

Grande, who has been on the road with her Sweetener World Tour, recently canceled a meet-and-greet event in Antwerp, Belgium on Friday due to a “handful of panic attacks.”

The star made the announcement on her Instagram Story, writing, “Time for some honesty. My depression and anxiety have been at an all-time high lately. I have been giving you all I’ve got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it. Today has been an extra rough one. After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be to not do soundcheck party or [meet-and-greet] today and preserve my energy for the show.”

Grande added: “I wish I had control over these attacks but as anybody with anxiety or depression understands, sometimes you can only operate on its terms and not your own.”

Grande previously shed tears, including on June 12 as seen in a fan’s viral video, which showed Grande getting emotional before singing the late Mac Miller‘s name in her hit tune, “Thank U, Next,” during a performance at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which is Miller’s hometown.

“I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing a lot … so sometimes I cry a lot!” Grande explained in an Instagram post on July 7. “I thank you for accepting my humanness.”

“I’m not sure what I did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but I want you to know that it really does carry me through,” she added. “I feel it and I appreciate it. And all of you so so much.”