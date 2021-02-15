Ariana Grande showed off a bouquet of white roses and candlelight on her Instagram story for Valentine's Day

Ariana Grande Sends 'So Much Love' after Celebrating First Valentine’s Day Engaged to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is spreading the love this Valentine's Day!

On Monday, Grande, 27, showed off a pile of white roses and petals surrounded in candlelight on her Instagram story as she shared best wishes to her fans for the February holiday.

"Sending sm love," she wrote. "Hope everyone had a nice Valentine's Day," along with a smiley face.

This is the pop star's first Valentine's Day since getting engaged to Dalton Gomez in December.

Although the couple continues to remain private and has largely kept their romance under wraps, the hitmaker and the real estate agent began dating last January — and got serious while quarantining together in New York amid the coronavirus crisis.

"She realized he is very special," an insider previously told PEOPLE, adding that when Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, returned to Los Angeles for work, Grande followed.

"It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance," added the insider. "She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy."

Shortly before Christmas, Grande shared the happy news that the pair had gotten engaged.

"Forever n then some," Grande wrote at the time, revealing that Gomez had popped the question with a pearl-and-diamond ring.

Just like Grande herself, the singer's loved ones couldn't be more thrilled about her engagement to Gomez.

"Everyone loves Dalton. He is great for Ari," an insider recently told PEOPLE. "This phase of her life has been very quiet and uneventful in a good way. They are very happy that she is marrying Dalton."

Grande wrapped up her Valentine's Day festivities this year by showering her fans with more love by sharing the tracklist for the upcoming deluxe version of her album Positions, set to be released this Friday.