Ariana Grande Celebrates Sweetener Tour Kick-Off: 'A Dream Come True' Night

Things couldn’t have been sweeter for Ariana Grande as she kicked off her world tour on Monday night in New York.

The pop star, 25, celebrated opening night of the highly anticipated Sweetener tour at the Times Union Center in Albany with an emotional set of messages on social media, thanking her fans and friends for their support.

“I really dunno what to say yet. for now, thank you will suffice. a dream come true typeeaa night,” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “ I love you. so much. thank you.”

The post also included video of Grande singing her No. 1 single “7 Rings” with the help of the audience, who took over for many of the song’s lyrics.

Grande shared another message to social media as the caption to a video of her singing the Sweetener track “Successful.”

“Mhmm my mind is all over the place and v emotional. thank u. i don’t know what i’m posting rn tbh. at all. i’ll hit u tomorrow bc…. tonight was too much. thank you thank you thank you. i love you. and i yeah. i love this song @pharrell. i love u @alfredoflores.”

Pharrell wrote and produced the track, while Alfredo Flores is a longtime friend and music director who shot the album cover for thank u, next.

Flores was more than impressed by the songstress, writing on Twitter that she nailed a high note while singing “God Is a Woman.”

“Me when Ari went and hit that whistle during God is a Woman because I never heard that in rehearsals… ummm wow,” he wrote.

Me when Ari went and hit that whistle during God is a Woman because I never heard that in rehearsals… ummm 🤯 wow pic.twitter.com/pRSl1JE3TG — Alfredo Flores (@AlfredoFlores) March 19, 2019

Grande’s performance included nearly 30 songs, and while the setlist focused mostly on her two most recent albums, Sweetener and thank u, next, she also included some throwback tracks, like “Love Me Harder” and “One Last Time,” according to Setlist.fm.

CNN reported that the star even had an area at the tour stop for attendees to register to vote as part of a partnership with the nonprofit organization HeadCount.

Monday’s performance is the start of a massive tour that will stretch through the United States and Canada before heading across the pond in August for a string of dates in Europe.

The final show is scheduled for Oct. 13 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Grande’s Sweetener tour marks a new beginning for the star, who endured a tumultuous year, with her engagement to and later split from Pete Davidson, and the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September.

Fans at her concert Monday revealed she paid tribute to Miller by playing his music in the venue before the show began.

Ariana grande is playing Mac Miller right before her opening song for sweetener tour rn and my heart can’t handle it SO MANY TEARS — gabi (@gabidaviss) March 19, 2019

“Ariana Grande is playing Mac Miller right before her opening song for Sweetener tour rn and my heart can’t handle it SO MANY TEARS,” one concert goer tweeted.

The “Hurt Feelings” rapper died of an accidental drug overdose on Sept. 7 at age 26.