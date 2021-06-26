Ariana Grande Celebrates Her 28th Birthday with Ultimate Throwback Pic: 'HBD Tiny' 

Ariana Grande posted an adorable baby picture in honor of turning 28 years old on Saturday

Happy birthday, Ariana Grande!

The "thank u, next" singer turned 28 on Saturday and marked the occasion by posting a baby picture of herself on her Instagram page.

"hbd tiny, i am taking care of you !" she captioned the sweet snap while her famous friends wished her a happy birthday in the comments section.

"Adorable & happy b day!!" her former Victorious costar Victoria Justice wrote, while Khloé Kardashian added, "Happy birthday queen!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Grande's brother Frankie also celebrated the star on his own Instagram page, captioning a pic of the pair, "Ariana you are always there for me, you lift me up when I am down, you make me smile and laugh until my cheeks hurt, and you bring me and everyone you meet such joy… so today I celebrate you and the remarkable person you are! I love you with my whole heart and wish you the greatest day ever. You deserve it. HBD sis. 🎂💖🥰🌦"

Grande has hit a number of milestones in the last year since her 27th birthday. She released her sixth studio album, Positions, and got both engaged and married to now-husband Dalton Gomez.

Grande and Gomez were married in an intimate ceremony at their Montecito, California, home on May 15. Grande's rep confirmed the marriage to PEOPLE, saying that "it was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

The artist also shared some photos from the ceremony on Instagram, giving fans a look at her custom Vera Wang wedding dress as well as Gomez's Tom Ford suit. The pictures also revealed the ethereal decorations that made the couple's home wedding-ready, including flowers that dangled from the ceiling.

Their marriage ceremony came five months after Grande announced their engagement in December, when she shared a photo of her ring and the caption, "Forever n then some." They started dating in January 2020 and spent the pandemic social distancing at her L.A. home.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Gomez is "perfect" for Grande.

"They're a great fit together," a friend told PEOPLE in May. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."