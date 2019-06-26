Ariana Grande turned 26 on Wednesday, and she celebrated with one sweet surprise.

The “Thank U, Next” singer — who is currently on tour to promote her albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next — shared a soundless black and white video on Tuesday night of a private birthday party, where her inner circle presented her with a two-tier birthday cake topped with candles.

She captioned the clip with a simple crying emoji.

Grande was in between tour stops at the time. On Monday evening, she performed at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. On Wednesday, she’ll be taking the stage at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Her Sweetener World Tour kicked off at Times Union Center in Albany, New York back in March. Stops will follow in Indianapolis, Columbus, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Denver and Salt Lake City through July, before heading overseas in August to London, the Netherlands, and France. Further dates throughout the fall will be in Germany, Austria, Poland, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Switzerland, and more.

Just last week, Grande announced new cities on her Sweetener Tour. The concerts will now continue through December at venues in Brooklyn, Charlottesville, Atlanta, Tampa, Orlando, Miami, Nashville, Memphis, Dallas, and San Francisco.

It’s been a busy year for Grande, filled with ups and downs.

In August, she released her fourth full-length Sweetener, an LP that tackled some of the emotional pain Grande felt after the deadly bombing at her Manchester concert back in 2017. But a month later, in September, Grande’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Mac Miller died of an accidental overdose at the age of 26. And then a month after that, she and then-fiancé Pete Davidson called it quits.

By February, Grande was back on the charts with a second full-length album in six months, Thank U, Next. That brought a string of charting hits, including the title track, “7 Rings,” and “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” Those three tunes earned Grande a line in the history books, as the second artist to have the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 (the first being the Beatles).

Performances at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (in which she won two awards) and a headlining gig at Coachella have followed.

Image zoom Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/Getty

On Tuesday, Grande was named as one of the new stars of Ryan Murphy’s film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, The Prom.

Throughout it all, her Arianators have stayed by her side.

“You guys and my friends saved my life,” Grande told them, upon Thank U, Next‘s release. “I love y’all.”