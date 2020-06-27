Ariana Grande Celebrated Her Birthday with a Midsommar-Themed Party — and Florence Pugh Approved!

Ariana Grande's friends and family threw the singer a themed party for her 27th birthday

Ariana Grande channeled her inner May Queen while celebrating her birthday this week.

The star turned 27 on Friday and marked the occasion with a Midsommar-themed party, complete with flower crowns and a perfectly set outdoor dining table, of course.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“So my friends surprised me [with] a theme….” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of her in an elaborate flower crown.

In addition to showing off her crown, Grande shared several photos and videos from the celebration. Her brother Frankie Grande and mom Joan Grande were both in attendance for the festivities, along with the singer’s close friends.

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Instagram

Image zoom Florence Plugh/Instagram; Ariana Grande/Instagram

Florence Pugh, who stars in the popular horror film, took notice of Grande’s themed party. The actress, 24, shared a video of Grande's celebration to her Instagram Story with the caption, “Mayqueeen!! Now have some mushroom tea,” referencing the movie’s plot in which Pugh's character, Dani, is named May Queen during the midsummer festivities in a small Swedish community.

“I love uuuuuu,” Grande posted in response.

The “thank u, next” singer has long been a fan of Midsommar. In November, she tweeted, “do u think it’s okay that midsommar is my favorite bedtime movie atm or should I seek help immediately.”

In April, the May Queen gown Pugh wears in the film’s final scene — featuring 10,000 hand-glued silk flowers — went up for auction and Grande couldn’t contain her excitement.

When a friend texted her about the opportunity to buy the dress, she shared the exchange on Instagram. "THE AMOUNT OF PPL THAT HAVE TEXTED ME ABOUT THIS," she wrote, tagging Pugh.

"I'm crying / also I'm bidding as soon as possible," Grande added, to which Pugh replied, "DO IT! Halloween will never be the same."