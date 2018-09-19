Ariana Grande Spends Time with Friends in New York After Missing the Emmy Awards 'to Heal'

After keeping a low profile following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller on Sept. 7, Ariana Grande stepped out Tuesday to enjoy a day out with friends.

The 25-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” singer and her pals strolled through the streets of New York City and stopped off at Starbucks before getting caught — umbrella-less — in a heavy rainstorm.

Despite the unpleasant weather, the pop star smiled and laughed with her friends who all walked arm-in-arm down the sidewalk.

The singer took on the rain in an oversized gray “Knicks Basketball” sweatshirt, matching gray sweatpants, and power buns.

Her coffee run comes one day after Grande chose to not attend the Emmy Awards as planned to “take some much-needed time to heal.”

Over the weekend, a preliminary seating chart for the show made the rounds on Twitter revealing that “Sweetener” singer was expected to attend the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday with her fiancé, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

“Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight,” her team told PEOPLE exclusively. “Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York.”

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her team added. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

The award show aired just 10 days after Miller’s death of an apparent overdose. He was 26 years old.

Following his death, the Grammy-nominated singer shared her sadness on Instagram, first with an uncaptioned black-and-white photo of the rapper, and later with an emotional tribute alongside a video of Miller.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback black-and-white video of the pair laughing together.

“i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore,” she added in the post. “I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do.”

Grande finished the post with an apology to her ex-boyfriend — who she referred to as her “dearest friend” — for being unable to take away the “demons” he struggled with.

“you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else,” she finished. “i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

