Cause of Ariana Grande's Carpool Karaoke Injury Revealed — It Happened in Haunted Escape Room!

More than two months after Ariana Grande showed off her injured hand, fans are finally learning how she hurt it — in a haunted escape room with James Corden!

Right in time for Halloween, The Late Late Show with James Corden aired Grande and Corden’s spooky afternoon at 60OUT Escape Rooms that ended with the pop star’s hand in a bandage in August.

“I love Halloween,” the “God Is a Woman” singer, 25, started. “I love being scared. I think it’s so much fun. … Usually escape rooms aren’t that scary, but I do love escape rooms.”

As soon as the duo entered the escape room, which was captured on grainy black-and-white footage, Grande had second thoughts. “You told me this was an escape room, not hell,” she exclaimed in the dark room. “Can I go back?”

Grande and Corden’s first task was to figure out how to open a gate. “I’m gonna touch a person. I don’t want to touch a person,” Grande said. “Is there a person in here?”

Ariana Grande and James Corden

“Can you hold my hand?” Grande asked. Just then, a rocking horse, which provided a key to the gate, cruised at them. “Honest to god, knock me out.”

The next stop was a room with bunk beds, one of which a woman popped out of as Grande and Corden screamed in a corner. “You’re a bitch!” Grande yelled after her as she ran away.

Corden then found a clue that told them to find a sharp point. They ended up in a principal’s office with a trap door to another room. “F— these heads,” Grande exclaimed in the eerily decorated new space.

As Grande and Corden studied a wall of codes, a possessed man crawled out. In an effort to get away, Grande tripped over the man — wounding herself in the process.

Back in the safety of the vehicle, Grande evaluated her injury. “That was traumatic,” she said. “I’m not gonna lie. Don’t I look kind of hard?”

“Yeah, when people say, ‘What happened?’ You’re like, ‘You don’t wanna know.’ “

“I’ve been to 300 escape rooms,” Grande summed up. “That’s one of the seven gates to hell.”

James Corden and Ariana Grande

In August, Grande teased fans with news of her injury. “i LOVE my bandage it looks sick @JKCorden i’ll be ok one day,” she tweeted.

“Tons of fun. and i love my bandage it’s so cool, i will miss it when i heal,” she added in another tweet.

“Well, Mr. Corden, today is off to a wild start,” she noted on her Instagram story at the time. Alongside pictures of her hand, which put her engagement ring from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson on full display, she wrote, “I’m AN IDIOT” and “bleeding n smiling.”