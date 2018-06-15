Ariana Grande Says She 'Can’t Believe' Her Life Right Now Amid Engagement and New Music

Ariana Grande has had a busy few weeks, including a whirlwind romance with fiancé Pete Davidson as well as a new album, Sweetener, set for release on July 20.

So it’s no surprise that the 24-year-old singer is beside herself with all of the exciting developments.

“I cant believe my life rn tbh,” she tweeted early Friday morning. “If i’m dreaming pls knock me the f— back out.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that Grande and Davidson were engaged after several weeks of dating.

“It’s a recent engagement,” an insider told PEOPLE. “They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

Grande appeared to have confirmed the news herself on social media, tweeting “i love u sm hi & thank u i love u bye.”

She also wrote, “crying,” in response to a tweet calling her “Mrs. Davidson” and replied “HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED” when another told the star, “I hope he knows he is maRRYING US AS WELL.”

Grande has been wearing a $93,000 pear-shaped diamond since her appearance at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango concert on June 2 in Los Angeles. The ring was custom-made by Manhattan-based jeweler Greg Yuna and features a sparkler with VVS1 clarity surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds and set on a diamond platinum band.

The couple began dating in May, shortly after Grande’s breakup from rapper ex Mac Miller. Davidson also confirmed in mid-May that he had split from his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David, around the same time he wrapped his fourth season performing on SNL.

“Everyone around them is super supportive and happy that they’ve found love,” a source told PEOPLE of the newly engaged couple.

Meanwhile, Grande’s new LP Sweetener, her fourth album, is said to be an emotional one for the singer.

“I’ve never been this vulnerable to myself. I feel like I graduated almost. I feel like for a long time the songs were great, but they weren’t songs that made me feel something the way these songs do,” Grande told The Fader in May, weeks after releasing “No Tears Left to Cry,” her first single off the album.