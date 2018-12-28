Ariana Grande fans will have to wait a little longer to see the pop star make her return to the stage.

The “Thank U, Next” singer was scheduled to perform at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday but canceled due to illness, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE. An insider says Grande is suffering from bronchitis.

The performance would have been Grande’s first since ending her engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in October. Grande and Davidson, both 25, first started dating in May 2017 and got engaged three weeks later.

Most recently, Grande made her first late-night appearance since her breakup on the Dec. 18 episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform an updated version of the popular SNL “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” bit.

Grande also attempted to visit Davidson recently at the 30 Rock building in New York City after he posted a troubling note to his Instagram on Dec. 17. The post, which has since been deleted, read: “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”

“I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything,” Grande wrote on Twitter at the time. “I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too.”

Grande’s concern for Davidson’s well-being is partly rooted in her grief over ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died at age 26 in September of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

“Ariana is still traumatized by Mac Miller’s death,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She doesn’t want anything to happen to Pete too.”

Earlier this month, during a speech at Billboard’s Women in Music event, Grande described 2018 as “one of the best of her career” and one of the “worst of her life.” She struggled to hold back tears as she talked about the death of Miller and her failed romance with Davidson, among other topics.

“I’m not saying that for sympathy,” Grande said. “I’m just saying that because I think a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now … and think, ‘She’s really got her s— together,’ ya know? Like, ‘She’s really on it.’ Like, ‘She’s got it all.’”

“I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f—k I’m doing so yeah, it’s been a very conflicting one,” she continued. “I just want to say if you’re someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter’s gonna bring, you’re not alone in that.”